Thursday, Jun 02, 2022
Brett Gelman To Play The Lead In Comedy Show 'Entitled'

Brett Gelman will star in the comedy series 'Entitled' as the main character. The show is produced by Channel 4 in the United Kingdom and Showtime in the United States in collaboration with All3Media International.

Updated: 01 Jun 2022 11:16 pm

Actor Brett Gelman will star in the comedy series 'Entitled' as the main character. According to a press release, the eight-episode show is produced by Channel 4 in the United Kingdom and Showtime in the United States in collaboration with All3Media International.

He will play the role of Gabe, an American widower who must get to know his British wife's estranged family in their crumbling gothic home in the English countryside. The actor has previously been in shows such as 'Stranger Things' and 'Fleabag'.

The sitcom was conceived by Matt Morgan, who will also serve as an executive producer alongside Gelman, as well as Two Brothers Pictures' Harry Williams, Jack Williams, and Sarah Hammond.

"I am so excited to be back at it with my fam that is Harry, Jack, and Sarah at Two Brothers.  I am so incredibly grateful to Channel 4 and Showtime and blessed to have a genius like Matt creating such a deliciously twisted world," Gelman said.

The actor currently stars in the fourth season of the Netflix hit series 'Stranger Things'. He has also starred in the movies 'Without Remorse' and 'Jobs'. 

With Inputs From PTI

