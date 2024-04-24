Art & Entertainment

‘Boy Kills World’ New York Premiere: Bill Skarsgard’s Action Flick Gets Praise As The New-Age ‘Kill Bill’ – View Pics

Bill Skarsgard's 'Boy Kills World' wows at NY premiere, hailed as modern 'Kill Bill'. Here's your front-row ticket to the latest cinematic sensation.

‘Boy Kills World’ New York Premiere Photo: CJ Rivera
Bill Skarsgard has been garnering great reviews for his action avatar in his latest flick ‘Boy Kills World’. The film premiered recently in New York, and people have been calling it as good as the ‘Kill Bill’ franchise. Bill Skarsgard, one of the 8 Skarsgard brothers, most of whom are actors, proves to be a worthy action star. Reviews suggest that the film is sure to keep you hooked till the very end, and it is going to leave you wanting for more.

At the premiere of the film in New York, many from the film and television world walked in to check out the film, which has been getting great things written about it ever since it was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023 (TIFF). Andrew Koji, Famke Janssen, Moritz Mohr, Sam Raimi, Isaiah Mustafa, Brett Gelman and many others came to check out ‘Boy Kills World’. The film is scheduled to hit theatres all over the world on April 26.

Here are a few glimpses from the gala movie premiere:

1. Moritz Mohr, Andrew Koji, Famke Janssen, Bill Skarsgard & Isaiah Mustafa

‘Boy Kills World’ New York Premiere
‘Boy Kills World’ New York Premiere Photo: CJ Rivera
Moritz Mohr, from left, Andrew Koji, Famke Janssen, Bill Skarsgard, and Isaiah Mustafa attend the premiere of ‘Boy Kills World’ at the SVA Theatre in New York.

2. Andrew Koji

‘Boy Kills World’ New York Premiere
‘Boy Kills World’ New York Premiere Photo: CJ Rivera
Andrew Koji attends the premiere of ‘Boy Kills World’ at the SVA Theatre in New York.

3. Famke Janssen

‘Boy Kills World’ New York Premiere
‘Boy Kills World’ New York Premiere Photo: CJ Rivera
Famke Janssen attends the premiere of ‘Boy Kills World’ at the SVA Theatre in New York.

4. Brett Gelman

‘Boy Kills World’ New York Premiere
‘Boy Kills World’ New York Premiere Photo: CJ Rivera
Brett Gelman attends the premiere of ‘Boy Kills World’ at the SVA Theatre in New York.

5. Isaiah Mustafa

‘Boy Kills World’ New York Premiere
‘Boy Kills World’ New York Premiere Photo: CJ Rivera
Isaiah Mustafa attends the premiere of ‘Boy Kills World’ at the SVA Theatre in New York.

6. Sam Raimi

‘Boy Kills World’ New York Premiere
‘Boy Kills World’ New York Premiere Photo: CJ Rivera
Sam Raimi attends the premiere of ‘Boy Kills World’ at the SVA Theatre in New York.

7. Bill Skarsgard

‘Boy Kills World’ New York Premiere
‘Boy Kills World’ New York Premiere Photo: CJ Rivera
Bill Skarsgard attends the premiere of ‘Boy Kills World’ at the SVA Theatre in New York.

