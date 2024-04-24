‘Boy Kills World’ New York Premiere: Bill Skarsgard’s Action Flick Gets Praise As The New-Age ‘Kill Bill’ – View Pics

Bill Skarsgard has been garnering great reviews for his action avatar in his latest flick ‘Boy Kills World’. The film premiered recently in New York, and people have been calling it as good as the ‘Kill Bill’ franchise. Bill Skarsgard, one of the 8 Skarsgard brothers, most of whom are actors, proves to be a worthy action star. Reviews suggest that the film is sure to keep you hooked till the very end, and it is going to leave you wanting for more.