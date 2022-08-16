Box-Office Day 5: Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ And Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ Fail To Impress The Audience

Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ hit the silver screens on August 11, which marked the occasion of Rakshabandhan this year. However, both films, despite starring A-list stars, have tanked at the box office.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 film ‘Forrest Gump’, has not been able to perform well despite the Independence Day long weekend.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has collected only Rs 45.83 crore in five days of its release. The box office collection of the film so far is even lower than the day 1 collection of Aamir’s other debacle, ‘Thugs of Hindostan’.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#LaalSinghChaddha is rejected... #LSC *5-day* total is lower than *Day 1* total of #ThugsOfHindostan [₹ 50.75 cr; #Hindi version], do the maths... Thu 11.70 cr [#RakshaBandhan], Fri 7.26 cr, Sat 9 cr, Sun 10 cr, Mon 7.87 cr [#IndependenceDay]. Total: ₹ 45.83 cr. #India biz.”

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, directed by Advait Chandan and written by actor-writer Atul Kulkarni, was expected to perform well at the box office. Apart from Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film also starred Mona Singh and marked Naga Chaitanya's Bollywood debut.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Raksha Bandhan’ has also left fans disappointed. Since day 1, the film has been lagging behind ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, and by day 5, it has only collected Rs 34.47 crore. It is reportedly made at an approximate budget of over Rs 70 crore.

Taran Adarsh called the film a ‘non-performer’. Here’s what he tweeted:

#RakshaBandhan is a non-performer... Fails to hit double digits despite multiple holidays... 5-day total is a complete shocker... Thu 8.20 cr [#RakshaBandhan], Fri 6.40 cr, Sat 6.51 cr, Sun 7.05 cr, Mon 6.31 cr [#IndependenceDay]. Total: ₹ 34.47 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/ZOFAJ7e58f — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2022

Clearly, there are very few chances of both the films crossing the 100 crore mark at the box-office.