Sunday, Jan 23, 2022
Bollywood Celebs Who Have Their Own YouTube Channel

The video content creating platform, YouTube has millions of users around the globe and has given birth to many stars. Content creators on the platform range from musicians to gamers to vloggers and much more. Bollywood celebs have also found their way to YouTube as well.

Updated: 23 Jan 2022 10:47 am

A lot of Bollywood actors have chosen to have their own YouTube channels, alongside their acting careers. Some actors put on work-related content for promotions while others delve into different aspects or talents that they'd want to share with their fans. The platform provides a great way of sharing hobbies or daily videos about various topics without losing one's personal space. Here is a look at some Bollywood actors who have their own YouTube channels.

Kartik Aaryan

The actor has had a YouTube channel for quite some time now, and used to post short videos and interviews that he did online during the lockdown, Aaryan recently uploaded a vlog featuring his new car and mother. The video has been loved by fans and has recieved over 2.7 million views. His channel has 619,000 subscribers.

Alia Bhatt

The actress who received a lot of praise for her role in 'Raazi' also has a YouTube channel. The channel has over 1.6 million subscribers who give her millions of views on her personal videos like those of a QnA with her sister and her social service videos helping underprivileged kids through one of her many campaigns.

Priyanka Chopra

We recently saw actress Priyanka Chopra in the actor Keanu Reeve's starrer 'Matrix Ressurection'. The actress on her YouTube channel has over 666,000 subscribers and posts various behind-the-scenes and welfare campaigns on her channel. She joined YouTube in 2014, one of the earliest to do so.

Nora Fatehi

The dancer-actress has over 3 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. She frequently posts vlogs from her shoots, dance tutorial videos and collaborations on her channel.

Jacqueline Fernandez

The 'Bhoot Police' actress has been on YouTube for over 2 years now. What seems to have started as a hobby in lockdown has now become a passion. She posts many behind the scene videos from her film shoots, collaborations, and vlogs. The actress has over 765,000 subscribers on her channel.

