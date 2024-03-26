'Blue Exorcist' Season 4 Confirmed To Release In October, Check Out New Motion Poster

The reason ‘Blue Exorcist’ is different from the rest is because of its captivating narrative, centered on Rin Okumura, a young man harbouring a hidden heritage. Raised by Father Fujimoto, a revered exorcist, Rin’s life takes a dramatic turn when he learns of his lineage connecting him to the demon lord Satan. In a quest to now defy his destiny, Rin sets out to become an exorcist and confront the darkness lurking within him.