'Blue Exorcist' Season 4 Confirmed To Release In October, Check Out New Motion Poster

‘Blue Exorcist’ recently concluded its eagerly awaited third season this winter, and without a long wait, the anime has confirmed that Season 4 is already in production, slated for release in October of this year.
AnimeJapan 2024 unveiled the thrilling announcement of a new sequel season titled ‘Yuki no Hate-hen’ (Beyond the Snow Saga).
Based on Kazue Kato’s manga, the ‘Blue Exorcist’ franchise has been a go-to for anime enthusiasts. The forthcoming season will continue from where Season 3 left off and will take viewers further on a journey within Assiah, the realm of humans, and Gehenna, the realm of demons, and how they mingle in ways beyond one’s imagination.
Check out the motion poster for the upcoming season.
Under the creative direction of Daisuke Yoshida, talents like Toshiya Ono, responsible for the series composition, and Yurie Ohigashi, crafting the unique character designs, collaborate to bring the ‘Blue Exorcist’ universe to life. Their geniuses will ensure a seamless continuation of the series, and will aim to captivate audiences with each episode.
The reason ‘Blue Exorcist’ is different from the rest is because of its captivating narrative, centered on Rin Okumura, a young man harbouring a hidden heritage. Raised by Father Fujimoto, a revered exorcist, Rin’s life takes a dramatic turn when he learns of his lineage connecting him to the demon lord Satan. In a quest to now defy his destiny, Rin sets out to become an exorcist and confront the darkness lurking within him.
‘Blue Exorcist’ has lured audiences in ever since the release of the first season in 2011, followed by Season 2 ‘Kyoto Saga’ in 2017 and Season 3 ‘Shimane Illuminati Saga’ in 2024. The upcoming season, ‘Yuki no Hate-hen’ aims to catch the attention of newcomers as well.
While the cast and storyline have been kept heavily under wraps, the anime is geared up to wow audiences again. Additionally, an exact release date is set to be announced soon. Till then, one can stream all the seasons of ‘Blue Exorcist’ on Crunchyroll.