Billy Baldwin Claps Back At Sharon Stone Over Her ‘Sliver’ Sex Claim

She said on the podcast: “He called me to his office. He had these very low 1970s, 1980s couches, so I’m essentially sitting on the floor, when I should have been on set. And he’s running around his office in sunglasses explaining to me that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin’s performance would get better, and we needed Billy to get better in the movie because that was the problem.”