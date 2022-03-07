Bhavana Menon Breaks Her Silence On The Sexual Assault Controversy

Actress Bhavana Menon was sexually assaulted five years ago. Now, she has said that she was devasted and wanted to get her dignity back. In a live interview to a private YouTube channel, 'The Mojo Story', the noted actress spoke up, ending her five-year silence, and declared that she would give a strong fight without thinking about the outcome.

The actress, who played numerous roles in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu movies, said her family, including her husband, close relatives, friends, and the general public had supported her during her traumatic period. The actress said, "My dignity has been shredded to a million pieces." The actress said she felt lonely despite the strong support extended to her by her family and friends.

She recalled that in 2020 for 15 days she was in the courtroom from morning till evening. Every time a lawyer cross-examined her and she was quizzed by seven different lawyers, she had to prove that she was innocent. The actress said that people were insulting her on social media after the incident and because of the incident she was denied acting jobs in the Malayalam film industry. The notable exceptions were directors such as Aashiq Abu and Shaji Kailas, actor-turned-director Prithviraj Sukumaran, and actor Jayasurya.

For the unversed, the actress was kidnapped in 2017 while returning home from a shooting location and was subjected to sexual assault by a gang of men. The incident went into a major controversy after the main accused, Pulsar Sunil, revealed that allegedly popular Malayalam actor Dileep was behind the assault. Dileep was arrested and is reportedly now out on bail.