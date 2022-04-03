Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa Welcome Baby Boy

Comedian-host Bharti Singh and her spouse, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, have given birth to a son. The newborn kid is the couple's first.

Limbachiyaa announced the news on Instagram. The screenwriter-host captioned a snap from Singh's pregnancy pictorial, "It's a BOY."

Many fans and celebrities congratulated the pair in the post's comments section.

Anita Hassanandani commented, “Yaaayyy congratulations ❤️,” while Aditi Bhatia wrote, ”Omg congratulations 👼🏻❤️✨ sooooo happy!!! Cannot wait to see the little one 🤗❤️.”

Bharti Singh had recently shared several photos from her maternity photo shoot. Sharing the dreamy photos, Singh wrote, “Aane wale baby ki mummy❤.” The comedienne-host had announced her pregnancy last year in a YouTube video.

On the work front, Singh is busy hosting reality shows 'Hunarbaaz' and 'Khatra Khatra Khatra.'

"For around two and a half months, I didn’t realise that I was pregnant. Main kha pee rahi hun, shooting kar rahi hun, bhaag daud rahi hun, naach rahi hun Dance Deewane mein. Then I thought I might as well check now. So I checked and then kept the pregnancy test kit aside," Bharti Singh had told Pinkvilla earlier.

"Later when I saw there were two lines, I immediately informed Haarsh. So that also was a surprise for us. We haven’t thought of names yet. Will it be a boy or a girl? We don’t know what name we will finally decide," she added.