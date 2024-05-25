'Bhaiyya Ji' Box Office Collection Day 1: Manoj Bajpayee's 100th Film Receives Lukewarm Response

'Bhaiyya Ji' doesn't have any tough competitors till next week. But it ill face a tough competition from Hollywood film 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' which is performing much better than Manoj’s film. It earned more than Rs 2 crore on both Thursday and Friday. The overall box office collection stands at Rs 4.05 crore as per reports. Mammootty's 'Turbo' is also doing better than 'Bhaiyya Ji'. It has minted Rs 10 crore in its first two days.