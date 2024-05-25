'Bhaiyya Ji' Box Office Collection Day 1: Manoj Bajpayee's 100th Film Receives Lukewarm Response

Actor Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'Bhaiyya Ji', hit the theatres on May 24. Helmed by 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' fame director Apoorv Singh Karki, 'Bhaiyya Ji', which also marks Manoj's 100th film, received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. The revenge drama saw Manoj Bajpayee in the role of a gangster. The film received a lukewarm response on day 1 at the box office.
As per a report in industry tracker Sacnilk.com, 'Bhaiyya Ji' earned only Rs 1.30 crore on day 1 at the box office. Night shows had highest occupancy of 12.07%, afternoon shows witnessed 10.91%, evening shows had an occupancy of 9.09% while morning shows had less occupancy of just 5.74%
'Bhaiyya Ji' doesn't have any tough competitors till next week. But it ill face a tough competition from Hollywood film 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' which is performing much better than Manoj’s film. It earned more than Rs 2 crore on both Thursday and Friday. The overall box office collection stands at Rs 4.05 crore as per reports. Mammootty's 'Turbo' is also doing better than 'Bhaiyya Ji'. It has minted Rs 10 crore in its first two days.
Next week, on May 31, Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starerr 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' is releasing in theatres. Given the promotions and the buzz, the sports drama is said to perform well on day 1. Let's see if Manoj Bajpayee's 100th film be able to survive at the box office or not.
Earlier, at an event, Manoj Bajpayee told the media, "I never thought I'll do more than 10 films but life has been kind that I'm here with my 100th film. It's not like that I alone do the hard work, all artists hustle hard everyday but it's because of God and the audience that I have reached this place".