Badshah Opens Up About His Struggle With Sleep Apnea

Singer Badshah was with actor Shilpa Shetty on her show ‘Shape of You’, where he talked about his struggle with sleep apnea. The singer has given many hits to date including ‘Jugnu’, ‘Proper Patola’ and more. Badshah also added about his weight loss journey.

Sleep apnea is a sleeping disorder that is caused due to obstructed breathing. It is a severe disorder that can cause people to gasp for air while sleeping. Mostly, people who are overweight or use opioid medication are at risk of developing sleep apnea.

According to ETimes, the singer, also told that his weight was the reason behind the sleep apnea disorder. He mentioned in detail how the lockdown had impacted his overall health and weight. The lack of activity had led the singer to compromise his health. Badshah revealed that the condition worsened during the lockdown and pushed him toward the weight loss journey.

While talking about his weight loss, Badshah addressed two things that many resort to in the earlier stages of weight loss: starving and stress eating.

The singer said that he used to eat heavily when he was stressed to relieve it. "It happens to most of us unconsciously, where we do a lot of things to counter the stress and anxiety that we are feeling," he said.

Badshah also spoke about the need for mental fitness on an equal level of physical fitness. He talked about how he went through clinical depression and severe anxiety disorder. These mental health conditions also alter ones eating habits a lot.

Talking about weight loss, the singer said that he used to starve himself at the start which led to opposite effects. Then he changed his diet and shifted from quantity to quality which helped him a lot. Badshah added, “Eat as much as you want as long as it does not make you feel bad.”