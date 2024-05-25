Art & Entertainment

Badshah Ends Feud With Honey Singh: ‘Was Unhappy Because Of Misunderstanding'

Badshah ends feud with Honey Singh: ‘Was unhappy because of misunderstanding'.

Badshah, Honey Singh
Badshah, Honey Singh Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Rapper Badshah ends feud with Honey Singh: ‘Was unhappy because of misunderstanding'.

Musician Badshah has publicly ended his feud with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, stating that there was a phase in his life where he held a grudge against him, but now he wants to call it quits. Badshah seemingly took the first step to end his long-standing beef with Honey Singh during GraFest 2024, held in Dehradun on May 24.

During his performance, Badshah stopped midway to take a respectful stand on Honey Singh. “There was a phase in my life where I held this grudge against one, and now I want to call it quits and leave that grudge behind - and that’s Honey Singh,” he said. Badshah said: “I was unhappy because of some misunderstandings, but then I realised when we were together, jode ne waale bahut kam the, todneh waale bahut the (There were many to break but very few to fix)."

He added: "Today I just want to let everyone know I’ve left that phase behind, and I wish him all the best.” The popular beef between the two musicians first surfaced in 2009, when the duo parted ways from Mafia Mundeer.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Woman Dies On Way To Polling Centre In UP's Sant Kabir Nagar
  2. Jadavpur Teachers' Body Urges Bengal Govt Not To Halt Career Advancement Scheme For Professors
  3. Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: Class 10 Results To Come Out Next | Know Date, Time, Website mahresult.nic.in
  4. 33 Naxalites Surrender Before Security Forces In Chhattisgarh
  5. UP: 14-Year-Old Raped, Impregnated By Relative In Meerut, Gives Birth To Stillborn Baby
Entertainment News
  1. Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Why ‘Dostana 2’ Was Shelved; Opens Up About Alleged Feud Between Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar
  2. How Shreyas Talpade Recorded Jay Thakkar's Audition Tape For 'Gullak 4'
  3. Badshah Ends Feud With Honey Singh: ‘Was Unhappy Because Of Misunderstanding'
  4. Dolly Parton Unveils A New Attraction At Dollywood Just Ahead Of Memorial Day Weekend
  5. Kunal Kemmu Chooses Intimate Celebrations At Home For His 41st Birthday
Sports News
  1. French Open 2024: Evergrowing Bopanna 'Adapting And Enjoying' Despite Clay Not Being The Biggest Strength
  2. French Open 2024: Djokovic 'Worried' Ahead Of Roland Garros Title Defence
  3. Boxing World Qualifiers: Abhimanyu Beats Nikolov In Thrilling Clash To Advance
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Beats B Ongbamrungphan To Seal Her Spot In Malaysia Masters Final
  5. La Liga: Diego Simeone Concedes 'Not Easy' For Los Rojiblancos To Compete With Real Madrid
World News
  1. Dolly Parton Unveils A New Attraction At Dollywood Just Ahead Of Memorial Day Weekend
  2. Russia: 12 Children Injured After Strong Wind Blows Off School Roof In Krasnodar
  3. US Family Infected With Brain Worms After Eating Undercooked Bear Meat
  4. Kenya Gold Mine Collapse: 5 Dead, 2 Injured After Illegal Gold Mine Collapses In Northern Kenya
  5. Al Roker Freezes Internet By Participating In Viral "Boyfriend" Trend
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting LIVE: 3 PM Voter Turnout At 49.2%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In UP
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Beats B Ongbamrungphan To Seal Her Spot In Malaysia Masters Final
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest