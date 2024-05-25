Badshah ends feud with Honey Singh: ‘Was unhappy because of misunderstanding'.

During his performance, Badshah stopped midway to take a respectful stand on Honey Singh. “There was a phase in my life where I held this grudge against one, and now I want to call it quits and leave that grudge behind - and that’s Honey Singh,” he said. Badshah said: “I was unhappy because of some misunderstandings, but then I realised when we were together, jode ne waale bahut kam the, todneh waale bahut the (There were many to break but very few to fix)."