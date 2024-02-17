Babil Khan Teases His First Collab With Mom Sutapa Sikdar: 'Generational Gaps Are A Fun Thing'

Actor Babil Khan, the son of late legendary actor Irrfan Khan, who has now collaborated with his mother Sutapa Sikdar for a special project, has called it a 'memorable' one, saying that generational gaps are a fun thing in every family.

The mother-son duo has endeared people with their fashionable appearances on red carpets, edgy photoshoots as well as their candid moments. In their recent social media banter, there is a glimpse of their playful exchange, relatable conversation as well as humorous wit.

Sources close to the project said that he is all set to be seen in a mega video for Glance, which will be an amalgamation of heartfelt storytelling, genuine emotions, and a dash of the signature wit that has come to define the duo's interactions.