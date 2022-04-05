B Praak To Become A Father Again; Announces Wife's Second Pregnancy

Singer and music director B Praak will soon be a father for the second time. He took to social to announce the happy news to his fans.

As he celebrated his third wedding anniversary, he posted a picture of his wife, Meera Bachan, flaunting a baby bump and announced the news of her second pregnancy. Posting in twinning prints, the singer posted a picture in front of a picturesque view of a beach. “Nine Months Preparing To Fall In Love For A Lifetime #summer2022 (sic)," he captioned the photo.

Earlier, he also shared some beautiful pictures from their anniversary celebrations. He captioned these as, “Happy Anniversary To Us You Are My Fav Person On This Earth Best Friend and Everything Biwi I Love You More Than Love." On these, Bachan had commented, “I love you beyond everything. Thank you for giving me and adabb the best of everything. I love you, we love you… my life and soul."

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh in 2019. In 2020, the 36-year-old welcomed his first baby, a boy.

Meanwhile, he recently sang a song titled ‘Ishq Nai Karte’ featuring Emraan Hashmi.

B Praak began his career as a music producer and later made his name as a singer. He rose to fame with his song ‘Mann Bharrya’. He made his Bollywood debut with the song ‘Teri Mitti’, in 2019. The song was part of Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Kesari’ which also starred Parineeti Chopra. He also won the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer in 2021 for his rendition of ‘Teri Mitti’ at the 67th National Film Awards. Besides this, he is known for his numbers ‘Filhall’, ‘O Saaki Saaki’ remake, ‘Kuch Bhi Ho Jaye’, ‘Ranjha’, and ‘Mann Bharryaa 2.0’.