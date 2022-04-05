Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

B Praak To Become A Father Again; Announces Wife's Second Pregnancy

Singer B Praak took to social media to share a picture of himself with his pregnant wife Meera Bachan, hugging her baby bump.

B Praak To Become A Father Again; Announces Wife's Second Pregnancy
B Praak and Meera Bachan Credit: Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Apr 2022 1:54 pm

Singer and music director B Praak will soon be a father for the second time. He took to social to announce the happy news to his fans. 

As he celebrated his third wedding anniversary, he posted a picture of his wife, Meera Bachan, flaunting a baby bump and announced the news of her second pregnancy. Posting in twinning prints, the singer posted a picture in front of a picturesque view of a beach.  “Nine Months Preparing To Fall In Love For A Lifetime #summer2022 (sic)," he captioned the photo.

Related stories

Sonam Kapoor Flaunts Baby Bump In New Pictures

B Praak: Emraan Hashmi Is A Hit Machine And The King Of Romantic Music

Top Five Songs This Week: Darshan Raaval's 'Jannat Ve' and B Praak's Version Of 'Sach Keh Raha Hai'

Earlier, he also shared some beautiful pictures from their anniversary celebrations. He captioned these as, “Happy Anniversary To Us You Are My Fav Person On This Earth Best Friend and Everything Biwi I Love You More Than Love." On these, Bachan had commented, “I love you beyond everything. Thank you for giving me and adabb the best of everything. I love you, we love you… my life and soul."

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh in 2019. In 2020, the 36-year-old welcomed his first baby, a boy. 

Meanwhile, he recently sang a song titled ‘Ishq Nai Karte’ featuring Emraan Hashmi. 

B Praak began his career as a music producer and later made his name as a singer. He rose to fame with his song ‘Mann Bharrya’. He made his Bollywood debut with the song ‘Teri Mitti’, in 2019. The song was part of Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Kesari’ which also starred Parineeti Chopra. He also won the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer in 2021 for his rendition of ‘Teri Mitti’ at the 67th National Film Awards. Besides this, he is known for his numbers ‘Filhall’, ‘O Saaki Saaki’ remake, ‘Kuch Bhi Ho Jaye’, ‘Ranjha’, and ‘Mann Bharryaa 2.0’.

Tags

Art & Entertainment B Praak Meera Bachan Pregnancy Second Baby Instagram Singer Teri Mitti Bollywood B Praak Meera Bachan Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ishaan Khatter And Ananya Panday Call It Quits After 3 Years Of Relationship

Ishaan Khatter And Ananya Panday Call It Quits After 3 Years Of Relationship

The Kashmir Files: Here's Where You Can Watch The Film On OTT

The Kashmir Files: Here's Where You Can Watch The Film On OTT