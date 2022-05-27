Ayushmann Khurrana Recalls When He Was Unable To Interview Shah Rukh Khan

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who made his Bollywood debut a decade ago this month, pursued a variety of different careers before settling on acting. He worked as an Radio Jockey, Video Jockey anchor and had the opportunity to interview several Bollywood celebrities. Khurrana recently recounted how he once had the opportunity to interview actor Shah Rukh Khan, but things did not go as planned.

Khurrana claimed that he waited for Khan for six to seven hours to interview him, but he was preoccupied with an ad shoot. Khurrana also said that Khan had a significant impact on his career, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

He said, "I recall our first encounter. I was doing radio at the time and had to interview him. I couldn't interview him since he was filming an advertisement. I waited for 6-7 hours until he became available. I had to finish my programme and return to the studio, so I spotted him sitting on the set and filming.”

"He has had an influence on my life," the actor remarked. “Shah Rukh Khan inspired me to study mass communication. I wanted to be an actor, so I studied hard and excelled in college because of him... He's my hero” he added.

While Khurrana has no regrets over not obtaining an interview with Khan, he has previously said that some of the stars were unpleasant to him during interviews.

He said that it happened frequently, but he declined to name any actors.

When asked if their behaviour changed when he became an actor, Khurrana replied, "They didn't recall. Because they don't recall if your movie are released and you have 20 interviews set up. It would have been embarrassing for them if they did.”

Khurrana is now planning to release his next feature, ‘Anek’. The film, directed by Anubhav Sinha and starring actor Andrea Kevichusa, is a sociopolitical drama set in Northeast India that follows an undercover officer on a quest to restore peace in the region. It will be released in theatres on Friday, May 27.