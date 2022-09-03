Saturday, Sep 03, 2022
Aparshakti Khurrana: Kashmiris Have A Different Accent That Is Unique To Them

Aparshakti Khurana spills the beans on his prep for his coming film ‘Dhokha - Round D Corner’. He is moving away from comedy for the first time and playing a Kashmiri terrorist in the movie.

Updated: 03 Sep 2022 7:56 pm

Aparshakti Khurana, who plays a pivotal role in ‘Dhokha - Round D Corner’, was aware that the film would require more intensive prep. The actor was making a departure from his comic roles to essay the part of a Kashmiri terrorist in the R Madhavan, Darshan Kumaar and Khushalii Kumar-starrer. Before director Kookie Gulati took the thriller on floors earlier this year, Khurana trained with a dialect coach for six weeks to perfect his Kashmiri accent.

Talking at a stretch about his prep, the actor says, "Dhokha is a different kind of film. I could not have approached it the same way I did my other characters, especially because I am known for comedy. Kashmiris have a different accent that is unique to them. Getting the diction right was important. I roped in a Kashmiri tutor to keep it more authentic."

The suspense thriller studies the dark side of human relationships, as it traces how a couple’s lives change in a day when a terrorist breaks into their home. ‘Dhokha - Round D Corner’ promises to be a crime thriller filled with unexpected twists and turns. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, is slated to hit theatres on September 23.

