On January 22, the idol of Lord Ram was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya along with many other prominent names. Many from the film, television and sports fraternity were present at the grand event. Amitabh Bachchan too was there at the prestigious event with his son Abhishek Bachchan. But the superstar made another quick trip to the temple as soon as he got some time out of his busy schedule. He went to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir to offer his prayers earlier today.