On January 22, the idol of Lord Ram was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya along with many other prominent names. Many from the film, television and sports fraternity were present at the grand event. Amitabh Bachchan too was there at the prestigious event with his son Abhishek Bachchan. But the superstar made another quick trip to the temple as soon as he got some time out of his busy schedule. He went to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir to offer his prayers earlier today.
Amitabh Bachchan reportedly reached the Ayodhya airport in a chartered flight this afternoon. From there he travelled to the Ram Mandir. Soon enough he was inside the temple for the darshan and aarti. It is being said that he spent about half and hour inside the temple premises.
After the special prayer and service, Amitabh Bachchan went to have lunch at the residence of the Ayodhya Commissioner in Faizabad. Not only was the Commissioner Gaurav Dayal in attendance, many others like District Magistrate Nitish Kumar, Inspector General Of Police Pravin Kumar, Ayodhya’s Superintendent Of Police Rajkaran Nayyar were also present. Municipal Commissioner and Vice Chairman Of Ayodhya Development Authority, Vishal Singh was also present for the aforementioned lunch along with some other senior officials.
Talking about the same to PTI, commissioner Gaurav Dayal said, “We had a great time with Amitabh Bachchan. We had formal talks on the culture and art of Awadh with him.”
Amitabh Bachchan’s pics of going to the Ram Mandir today have been going viral all over social media. He is probably the only star to have already visited the temple not once, but twice.
On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in ‘Ganapath’. As per reports, he will next be seen in ‘The Umesh Chronicles’, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and ‘Vettaiyan’. In Hindi, he might be seen in Hindi remake of ‘The Intern’.