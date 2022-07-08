Amitabh Bachchan To Launch Hindi Teaser Of Mani Ratnam's Epic Film 'Ponniyin Selvan'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be launching the Hindi teaser of filmmaker Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1' (PS1) digitally.

He will be launching it on Friday at 6 p.m.

The film, the first part of which will release on September 30 this year, will release in five languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

The film is based on the classic Tamil novel 'Ponniyin Selvan' by eminent writer Kalki.

'Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1' has the best in business handling each of its departments. A.R. Rahman is scoring the music for this epic historical and the cinematography by Ravi Varman.

National Award-winning art director Thotta Tharani is in charge of production design while Ratnam's trusted editor Sreekar Prasad is handling its editing.

Lyca Productions presents 'PS-1'. Jointly Produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, Directed by Mani Ratnam, and Music Composed by AR Rahman.

[With Inputs from IANS]