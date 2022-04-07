Thursday, Apr 07, 2022
Amitabh Bachchan Hits Back At The Trolls Asking Him Why He's Promoting 'Dasvi'

While actor Abhishek Bachchan was busy promoting his film 'Dasvi' that released today (April 7), Amitabh Bachchan also kept busy promoting the film on social media.

Updated: 07 Apr 2022 8:20 pm

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has been keeping busy with promotions of his film ‘Dasvi’ along with co-stars Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. On the other hand, the actor’s father, Amitabh Bachchan was also busy promoting his son’s ‘Dasvi’ on social media. Big B did not leave any stones unturned for promotions, posting everything right from the trailer to character posters. ‘Dasvi’ released today (April 7) on Jio Cinema and Netflix.

Some trolls asked Amitabh Bachchan why he was promoting ‘Dasvi’ and Big B hit right back at them, according to IndiaToday. 

Amitabh Bachchan started promoting ‘Dasvi’ by sharing the trailer and while doing that he also announced Abhishek as his ‘uttaradhikari’.

He then went on to share his thoughts on ‘Dasvi’s’ songs and when fans were doing countdown, he joined in the excitement. 


However, when trolls questioned Amitabh Bachchan as to why he was promoting his son’s movie, he had a reply for them. He took to his Twitter and said, "Ji haan huzoor main karta hu: badhai, prachar, mangalachar. Kya kar loge? (Yes sir, I do share congratulations, promotions, invocations!!! What will you do)?”.


On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in ‘Jhund’ which received mixed reviews. The veteran actor will now be seen in ‘Runway 34’ alongside Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Boman Irani on April 29. 


After ‘Runway 34’, Big B is slated for the release of ‘Brahmastra’ with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy on September 9. Post these projects, he has ‘The Intern’ Hindi remake, Project K and ‘GoodBye’ as well. 

