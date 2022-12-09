Friday, Dec 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Aman Gandhi: Working Out Is Not Just For Weight Or Muscles But To Stay Fit And Healthy

Home Art & Entertainment

Aman Gandhi: Working Out Is Not Just For Weight Or Muscles But To Stay Fit And Healthy

'Bhagya Lakshmi' actor Aman Gandhi is a fitness freak and despite his busy schedule, he makes sure to never miss his workout and tries to maintain a balanced diet. He spoke about how he does this.

Aman Gandhi
Aman Gandhi Social media

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Dec 2022 3:16 pm

'Bhagya Lakshmi' actor Aman Gandhi is a fitness freak and despite his busy schedule, he makes sure to never miss his workout and tries to maintain a balanced diet. He spoke about how he does this.

Aman said: "I have always believed in maintaining a work-life balance, but it gets very difficult for us to take out time for our personal things with a hectic shoot schedule."

He added that he never goes to gym alone and is always joined by his co-actor and friend Rohit Suchanti. "Over time Rohit and I have bonded very well and being fitness enthusiasts, we have come a long way. We share our workout routines, diet plans, and some healthy food recipes," he said.

Aman is known for his roles in 'Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat', and 'Naagin'. He said that it is always fun to workout with a friend or someone sharing the same interest and that is why he and Rohit often train together, even during shoots.

He recalled how while shooting for their show, they took out time and went to the gym together:

"One day while shooting for 'Bhagya Lakshmi', we both decided to hit the gym together during our break time as we couldn't make time for it before or after the shoot. I believe that if you have a workout partner that is from your workplace, it keeps you motivated to follow your regular workout regime."

According to the actor, for him daily exercises are not just for losing weight but are also important for a healthy body and mind.

"For many people working out is about losing weight or gaining muscles but for me, it is to stay fit and healthy. We both believe in maintaining a regular workout schedule despite the long working hours of our shoot," he shared.

Related stories

Aman Verma: Finding Suitable Roles That Thrill Can Be Difficult

Aman Verma Returns To TV After Five Years With 'Aashao Ka Savera'

Tags

Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Black Adam’ On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: Henry Cavill’s Superman Cameo Saves This Dwayne Johnson Superhero Film

‘Black Adam’ On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: Henry Cavill’s Superman Cameo Saves This Dwayne Johnson Superhero Film

Gujarat Elections: Tribal Leader Chhotu Vasava Trailing In Legacy Seat As BJP's Ritesh Vasava Inches Ahead

Gujarat Elections: Tribal Leader Chhotu Vasava Trailing In Legacy Seat As BJP's Ritesh Vasava Inches Ahead