'Samrat Prithviraj,' starring Akshay Kumar, has not attracted audiences, with the period drama earning Rs 54.75 crore in its first week. Several screenings of the film have been cancelled in a few circuits due to a lack of audience. The producers of 'Samrat Prithviraj' have chosen a different strategy for the film's digital release in order to reduce losses.

This epic drama was purportedly developed on a budget of Rs 200 crore and featured significant VFX work.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the directors of 'Samrat Prithviraj' aim to release the film early on OTT, within four weeks of its theatrical release, in order to reduce their losses. After 'Bachchhan Paandey', which came out in March, 'Samrat Prithviraj' has become Akshay Kumar's second commercial flop.

The film is based on warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan's life. Kumar plays the lead role in the film. Sanyogita, King Prithviraj Chauhan's wife, is played by Manushi Chhillar. Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood also star in the film. It was released on June 3.

Up next, Kumar has Aanand L Rai's 'Raksha Bandhan' with Bhumi Pednekar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez, and Emraan Hashmi's 'Selfiee' in the works. He's also signed on to play the lead in the official Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru.'