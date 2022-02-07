Monday, Feb 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Refuses To Go On Kapil Sharma’s Show

Actor Akshay Kumar refuses to go to promote his upcoming film 'Bachchan Pandey' on comedian Kapil Sharma's 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Akshay Kumar Refuses To Go On Kapil Sharma’s Show
Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma IMDB

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 6:57 pm

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is upset that a clip from comedian Kapil Sharma's show was allegedly leaked on the internet, despite his request for it to be removed.

Kumar and Sharma appear to be at odds, and the promotion of Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming Kumar-starrer 'Bachchan Pandey', which is set for a Holi release on March 18, appears to have been caught in the middle, as per a report by HIndustan Times.

According to sources, it all began when Kumar appeared on Sharma's show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' recently. The comedian inquired about an interview he had with a "famous personality" in which Kumar inquired about his favourite way to eat mangoes. He was allegedly referring to an interview the actor had with Prime Minister Modi a few years ago. The ensuing squabble was caused by a clip of this exchange between the two.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Related stories

Akshay Kumar Locks Holi For 'Bachchan Pandey' Release, Here Are Other Films Releasing On Festivals This Year

“Akshay took all of Kapil’s jokes head-on but the dig on the PM interview seemed to mock the dignity of such a high office. So Akshay requested the channel to not air that question. It is a right of the guests to make such a request as the show is not live. The channel agreed, but the said scene was leaked on the internet soon after,” says the source. It adds, “It was a breach of trust on the part of someone in Kapil’s team, and Akshay sought a clarification before he appears on the show again."

The shoot of the episode has been postponed for the time being due to the lack of a response from Sharma. "I hope all between Akshay and Kapil gets sorted out soon, or else the film's promotion will suffer, and fans of their banter will continue to miss out on the fun," the source adds.

The cast of 'Bachchan Pandey', directed by Farhad Samji includes actresses Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez alongwith Kumar.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Comedian Movies
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera Wedding: Five Moments That Will Make You Smile

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera Wedding: Five Moments That Will Make You Smile

'Thandi Hawayein' And Six Other Songs By SD Burman And Lata Mangeshkar That Created Magic

Erica Fernandes Speaks About Her Breakup

Children’s Mental Health Week: Films That Emphasise On The Ailments Of The Mind

Billie Eilish Halts Concert Mid Way To Assist A Fan Facing Breathing Issues

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A woman wearing a face shield to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, performs during the inauguration of the Carnival celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia.

Bolivia Carnival: A Riot Of Colours To Cure Pandemic Blues

Swami Vivekananda's statue at DU in New Delhi

The Desh Bhakti Curriculum

Film playback singing legend Lata Mangeshkar was cremated in Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai on Sunday with full state honours.

Eternity And A Day

Senegal's players celebrate with trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.

AFCON 2022: Senegal Beat Egypt To Win First Africa Cup Of Nations Title

West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greets Indian players after Indian won the first one day international cricket match in Ahmedabad.

IND Vs WI, 1st ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma Help India Outplay West Indies By 6 Wickets