Akshay Kumar Refuses To Go On Kapil Sharma’s Show

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is upset that a clip from comedian Kapil Sharma's show was allegedly leaked on the internet, despite his request for it to be removed.

Kumar and Sharma appear to be at odds, and the promotion of Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming Kumar-starrer 'Bachchan Pandey', which is set for a Holi release on March 18, appears to have been caught in the middle, as per a report by HIndustan Times.

According to sources, it all began when Kumar appeared on Sharma's show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' recently. The comedian inquired about an interview he had with a "famous personality" in which Kumar inquired about his favourite way to eat mangoes. He was allegedly referring to an interview the actor had with Prime Minister Modi a few years ago. The ensuing squabble was caused by a clip of this exchange between the two.

“Akshay took all of Kapil’s jokes head-on but the dig on the PM interview seemed to mock the dignity of such a high office. So Akshay requested the channel to not air that question. It is a right of the guests to make such a request as the show is not live. The channel agreed, but the said scene was leaked on the internet soon after,” says the source. It adds, “It was a breach of trust on the part of someone in Kapil’s team, and Akshay sought a clarification before he appears on the show again."

The shoot of the episode has been postponed for the time being due to the lack of a response from Sharma. "I hope all between Akshay and Kapil gets sorted out soon, or else the film's promotion will suffer, and fans of their banter will continue to miss out on the fun," the source adds.

The cast of 'Bachchan Pandey', directed by Farhad Samji includes actresses Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez alongwith Kumar.