Reacting to the news of his death, fans left tributes for the artist on social media. One fan wrote, “Akira Toriyama. This hurts man. You made my childhood. You enhanced my adulthood. You will forever be a goat. Thank you and Rest In Peace.” A second fan said, “He may be gone, but he lives on through all of the people who fell in love with what he has created.” A third fan commented, “I grew up watching 'Dragon Ball Z' it is one of the best series ever he was a brilliant writer who gonna write the 'Dragon Ball' now we'll all miss him.”