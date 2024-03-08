Akira Toriyama, the creator of ‘Dragon Ball’, ‘Dragon Ball Z Dragon Ball Super’, and ‘Sand Land’, has breathed his last. The news of his death was shared on the Dragon Ball website. It has sent shockwaves among fans of the Dragon Ball franchise and anime enthusiasts.
A statement regarding his death was shared on the ‘Dragon Ball Z’ website. It read, “Dear friends and partners, we are deeply saddened to inform you that manga creator Akira Toriyama passed away on March 1st due to acute subdural hematoma. He was in age of 68. It’s our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm. Also, he would have many more things to achieve.”
The statement revealed that the manga artist had several ongoing projects. It continued, “However, he had left many manga titles and works of art to this world. Thanks to the support of so many people around the world, he has been able to continue his creative activities for over 45 years. We hope that Akira Toriyama’s unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come.”
Reacting to the news of his death, fans left tributes for the artist on social media. One fan wrote, “Akira Toriyama. This hurts man. You made my childhood. You enhanced my adulthood. You will forever be a goat. Thank you and Rest In Peace.” A second fan said, “He may be gone, but he lives on through all of the people who fell in love with what he has created.” A third fan commented, “I grew up watching 'Dragon Ball Z' it is one of the best series ever he was a brilliant writer who gonna write the 'Dragon Ball' now we'll all miss him.”
Akira Toriyama was 68. May his soul rest in peace.