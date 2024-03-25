Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Plans On Playing Holi With Organic Colours

Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who is known for ‘Guilty’, ‘Monica, O My Darling’ and ‘Ray’, has shared that she is going to celebrate Holi with organic colours.
The actress spoke with IANS and said that she is a water conservationist, and to ensure that water isn’t used during her celebrations, she plans to play Holi with organic colours.
Talking about her plans for Holi, the actress told IANS: “Holi has always been special for me, my family, and friends since childhood. I have really fond memories from childhood of my building, where we used to indulge in balloon fights and play a lot of games. Even today, there is a Holi party at my building, where I will binge on yummy delicacies like pani puri, chole, and chaat.”
“So, it has been my favourite festival since childhood. Now, I am a water conservationist, so I don’t play with water but still make it a point that I play with organic colours. I just love the vibe of the festival, when you wake up and there is music all around, and everyone is in a good mood and happy,” she added.