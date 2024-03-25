Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Plans On Playing Holi With Organic Colours

Talking about her plans for Holi, the actress told IANS: “Holi has always been special for me, my family, and friends since childhood. I have really fond memories from childhood of my building, where we used to indulge in balloon fights and play a lot of games. Even today, there is a Holi party at my building, where I will binge on yummy delicacies like pani puri, chole, and chaat.”