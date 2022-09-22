Ajith Kumar's Upcoming Action Thriller Titled 'Thunivu'

Ajith Kumar's upcoming action thriller, which is being directed by H. Vinoth and was tentatively called AK61, has been titled 'Thunivu', its makers announced on Wednesday.

The first look poster of the film, which also had the title of the film on it, has Ajith relaxing on a chair with a semi-automatic weapon in his hand. The title has the tagline, 'No Guts, No Glory'.

The film, which is a Boney Kapoor production (just like 'Valimai', another Ajith Kumar-Vinoth collaboration), has a plot that revolves around a bank heist.

Interestingly, the unit had erected a giant set resembling Chennai's popular landmark Mount Road in Hyderabad where certain important scenes of the film were shot in its previous schedules. Just one more schedule of shooting is left.

After the last schedule, Ajith is expected to move on to his next project, which is to be directed by Vignesh Shivan.