Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ajith Kumar's Upcoming Action Thriller Titled 'Thunivu'

Ajith Kumar's upcoming action thriller, which is being directed by H. Vinoth and was tentatively called AK61, has been titled 'Thunivu', its makers announced on Wednesday.

Ajith Kumar In 'Thunivu'
Ajith Kumar In 'Thunivu' Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Sep 2022 2:26 pm

Ajith Kumar's upcoming action thriller, which is being directed by H. Vinoth and was tentatively called AK61, has been titled 'Thunivu', its makers announced on Wednesday.

The first look poster of the film, which also had the title of the film on it, has Ajith relaxing on a chair with a semi-automatic weapon in his hand. The title has the tagline, 'No Guts, No Glory'.

The film, which is a Boney Kapoor production (just like 'Valimai', another Ajith Kumar-Vinoth collaboration), has a plot that revolves around a bank heist.

Interestingly, the unit had erected a giant set resembling Chennai's popular landmark Mount Road in Hyderabad where certain important scenes of the film were shot in its previous schedules. Just one more schedule of shooting is left.

After the last schedule, Ajith is expected to move on to his next project, which is to be directed by Vignesh Shivan.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ajith Kumar Action Thriller Thunivu H Vinoth AK61 Movie Title First Look Poster Boney Kapoor Tamil Cinema India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming