Celebrity couple Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush announced their separation two months back and now the former has even dropped Dhanush’s name from her Twitter account. This happened right after Dhanush called her his “friend” in a tweet.

The director’s Twitter handle was Aishwaryaa R Dhanush a few days back. However, things seems to change last week when Dhanush congratulated Aishwaryaa on Twitter for her new song Payani. Sharing a link of the Tamil version of the song, he wrote, “Congrats my friend, @ash_r_dhanush, on your music video. God bless." To this Aishwaryaa replied, “Thank you Dhanush… Godspeed!”. This seemed to be their last social media exchange.



Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has dropped his name from her Twitter handle and it has gone from @ash_r_dhanush to @ash_rajinikanth. In fact, she even dropped his name from her Twitter bio and made it ‘Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.’ Her Instagram bio has also changed and now reads ‘Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’ and her username has been changed from Aishwaryaa R Dhanush (@aishwaryaa_r_dhanush) to 'Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth (@aishwaryarajini).

The couple’s fans were in for quite a shock this year in January when they announced their separation. Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush had been together for 18 years. To inform their fans, they had released a joint statement that read, “Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. (We) have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better."



Reports suggested that superstar Rajinikanth did not take the news well and was badly affected by the same. In fact, he also wanted Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to sort out their differences and be together. Dhanush’s family, too, was of the same opinion. Post the split, Dhanush is making sure to spend time with his sons and has even been posting pictures of the same on social media.