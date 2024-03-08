In a conversation with Cinema Vikatan, Aishwarya Rajinikanth talked about how Rajinikanth was roped in for ‘Lal Salaam.’ She mentioned that initially, the actor had a cameo role in the film, but when he joined the movie, she felt it was not justified to give a mere 10 minutes to an actor of his stature. She said, “When we wrote the story, the character of Moideen Bhai (played by Rajinikanth) was only there in the film for 10 minutes. He was just another character in the film, like Senthil, Jeevithamma, or Kali. But when someone with the status of a Superstar is brought in to play that character, we couldn't just let it remain for a mere 10 minutes.”