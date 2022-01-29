Actor Ahan Shetty, who made his debut in 2021 with producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Tadap’, says that although his strengths are action and romance he would want to explore different kinds of genres. Son of popular Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty has a four-film contract with Nadiadwala and he will be working with him soon.

Talking about his choice of films in the future, the 26-year-old tells us, “I don't want to build my career as an action-romance hero as I want to tap into different kinds of genres and do different kinds of roles”.

Ahan Shetty feels that playing the character of "Ishana" in his debut film was like playing two different characters. “If you don't fall in love with your character, you don't portray it the way you want to. For me playing Ishana was almost as if I'm playing a double role since it's the same person but two extremely different personalities so I took it up as a challenge . In the movie, one is the very angry Ishana and one is the chocolate boy Ishana. Also the character is completely different from who I'm in my real life as well”, he said.

Talking about Nadiadwala, the actor says that it was easy for him to blend into the character because of Nadiadwala who has been an incredible support system for him throughout his journey. “I had a great director (Milan Luthria). It became easy for me to get into character as there were workshops conducted while shooting and that really helped me. He (Sajid Nadiadwala) has been an incredible support system for me and has guided me throughout this whole process. I'm just very lucky and grateful to have Sajid by my side.”

Ahan Shetty shared the screenspace in 'Tadap' with actress Tara Sutaria, who made her bollywood debut with 'Student Of The Year 2', says that Sutaria's previous experience helped him elevate his character in the movie.“It was a great experience working with Tara Sutaria, she had done few films before and as well worked on many shows and she really helped elevate my performance because of how good she is as a performer. Also Saurabh Shukla and Kumud Mishra made it very very easy and very comfortable on set. Having a director like Milan Luthria and co stars who are so experienced helped me dive right into the character.”

‘Tadap’ was released theatrically on December 3 last year during the pandemic, however the movie was released on OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar on January 28, 2022.