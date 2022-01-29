Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Ahan Shetty Doesn't Want To Build His Career As An Action-Romance Hero

Actor Ahan Shetty opens up about working with filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala and how and why he fell in love with the character portrayed by him in the movie ‘Tadap’.

Ahan Shetty Doesn't Want To Build His Career As An Action-Romance Hero
Ahan Shetty made his Bollywood debut with 'Tadap' last year. - Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 1:15 pm

Actor Ahan Shetty, who made his debut in 2021 with producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Tadap’, says that although his strengths are action and romance he would want to explore different kinds of genres. Son of popular Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty has a four-film contract with Nadiadwala and he will be working with him soon.

Talking about his choice of films in the future, the 26-year-old tells us, “I don't want to build my career as an action-romance hero as I want to tap into different kinds of genres and do different kinds of roles”.

Related stories

'Tadap' Movie Review: Debutant Ahan Shetty As A Lovelorn Hero Looks Deranged

Ahan Shetty And Tara Sutaria Starrer 'Tadap' Takes The 3rd Biggest Opening Of 2021

Milan Luthria: ‘Tadap’ Has Toughened Ahan Shetty For Life

Ahan Shetty feels that playing the character of "Ishana" in his debut film was like playing two different characters. “If you don't fall in love with your character, you don't portray it the way you want to. For me playing Ishana was almost as if I'm playing a double role since it's the same person but two extremely different personalities so I took it up as a challenge . In the movie, one is the very angry Ishana and one is the chocolate boy Ishana. Also the character is completely different from who I'm in my real life as well”, he said.

Talking about Nadiadwala, the actor says that it was easy for him to blend into the character because of Nadiadwala who has been an incredible support system for him throughout his journey. “I had a great director (Milan Luthria). It became easy for me to get into character as there were workshops conducted while shooting and that really helped me. He (Sajid Nadiadwala) has been an incredible support system for me and  has guided me throughout this whole process. I'm just very lucky and grateful to have Sajid by my side.”

Ahan Shetty shared the screenspace in 'Tadap' with actress Tara Sutaria, who made her bollywood debut with 'Student Of The Year 2', says that Sutaria's previous experience helped him elevate his character in the movie.“It was a great experience working with Tara Sutaria, she had done few films before and as well worked on many shows and she really helped elevate my performance because of how good she is as a performer. Also Saurabh Shukla and Kumud Mishra made it very very easy and very comfortable on set. Having a director like Milan Luthria and co stars who are so experienced helped me dive right into the character.”

 ‘Tadap’ was released theatrically on December 3 last year during the pandemic, however the movie was released on OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar on January 28, 2022.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor Ahan Shetty Tara Sutaria Sajid Nadiadwala Tadap Bollywood Debut
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Kapil Sharma Recalls Gauri Khan's Reaction When He Gatecrashed SRK's House Party

Kapil Sharma Recalls Gauri Khan's Reaction When He Gatecrashed SRK's House Party

'Pushpa: The Rise': Five Actors Who Turned Down Allu Arjun's Blockbuster Film

Man Arrested After He Crashed His Car Into Taylor Swift's Apartment In New York City

Regina Cassandra: Not Someone Who Expects People To Give Me Too Much Attention

7 Films On Infidelity Which Are A Must Watch Before Seeing 'Gehraiyaan'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, left, poses with top local official Marko Carevic during a ceremony in the municipal building in Budva, Montenegro. Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town.

Novak Djokovic Feted In Montenegro Amid New Virus Test Doubts

Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia kiss their trophy after defeating Australia's Jaimee Fourlis and compatriot Jason Kubler in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 12: Kristina Mladenovic-Ivan Dodig Pair Wins Mixed Doubles Final

A man cleans statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Kwan In Thang Temple on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Chinese New Year 2022: Preparations Of Celebration Are Underway