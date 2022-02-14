Valentines Day 2022: Ahan Shetty Is Grateful for Tania Shroff By His Side

Actor Ahan Shetty is in a relationship with his high school sweetheart, Tania Shroff, and the couple have been together for a long time now. From attending school together to attending his debut movie 'Tadap' premiere together, the couple stand strong. Shetty revealed that Shroff stayed by his side from the time he signed the contract to the time the film was released.

In an interview with Outlook, the actor says, “She (Tania Shroff) was very excited, she was very happy as well as proud. She has been there throughout the journey from when I signed the movie with Sajid Nadiadwala, to the start of the film and through the pandemic to release. I’m very very grateful to have someone like her by my side.”

Further talking about relationships, he advices, “Always be honest with yourself, be honest with each other and support each other’s goals.”

About his personal life, Shetty says he wants to stay honest to the people who admire him and look up to him. He says,“I don’t want to hide anything. I want to share what I want to share. Whether it's about my personal or professional life, I will only put out what I want to put out. If someone asks me something then I will be honest with them and tell them. I felt that if I'm getting into this line of work, people are going to look up to me and admire me and I want to be honest with those people.”

The 26-year-old actor further added, “I'm very open about talking about my personal life at a moderate level, I don’t want to talk about it too much because at the end of the day it is my personal life.”

Shetty who has signed a four-film contract with filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, says that his focus right now is his career and also said that the recent rumours about him marrying Shroff were not true. Talking about how the “double wedding in Shetty house” rumours was fuelled, he says, “I actually have no clue, all of us have been very honest about everything and so it was disappointing that the media decided to write something that was not true. And again at the same time we have to understand that this is our life now and it happens.”

Further talking about his usual reaction to such kind of rumours, the actor says, “It's not true so we laugh about it. We understand that such things are going to keep coming out about our careers or our personal life.”

Shetty was recently seen in the movie ‘Tadap’ along with actress Tara Sutaria. The movie is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.