Monday, Feb 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Valentines Day 2022: Ahan Shetty Is Grateful for Tania Shroff By His Side

Actor Ahan Shetty opens up about his relationship with Tania Shroff and why he didn't keep it a secret.

Valentines Day 2022: Ahan Shetty Is Grateful for Tania Shroff By His Side
Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff. Instagram\AhanShetty

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Feb 2022 5:46 pm

Actor Ahan Shetty is in a relationship with his high school sweetheart, Tania Shroff, and the couple have been together for a long time now. From attending school together to attending his debut movie 'Tadap' premiere together, the couple stand strong. Shetty revealed that Shroff stayed by his side from the time he signed the contract to the time the film was released.

In an interview with Outlook, the actor says, “She (Tania Shroff) was very excited, she was very happy as well as proud. She has been there throughout the journey from when I signed the movie with Sajid Nadiadwala, to the start of the film and through the pandemic to release. I’m very very grateful to have someone like her by my side.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ahan Shetty (@ahan.shetty)

Related stories

Ahan Shetty Doesn't Want To Build His Career As An Action-Romance Hero

Ahan Shetty And Tara Sutaria Starrer 'Tadap' Takes The 3rd Biggest Opening Of 2021

Milan Luthria: ‘Tadap’ Has Toughened Ahan Shetty For Life

Further talking about relationships, he advices, “Always be honest with yourself, be honest with each other and support each other’s goals.”

About his personal life, Shetty says he wants to stay honest to the people who admire him and look up to him. He says,“I don’t want to hide anything. I want to share what I want to share. Whether it's about my personal or professional life, I will only put out what I want to put out. If someone asks me something then I will be honest with them and tell them. I felt that if I'm getting into this line of work, people are going to look up to me and admire me and I want to be honest with those people.”

The 26-year-old actor further added, “I'm very open about talking about my personal life at a moderate level, I don’t want to talk about it too much because at the end of the day it is my personal life.”

Shetty who has signed a four-film contract with filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, says that his focus right now is his career and also said that the recent rumours about him marrying Shroff were not true. Talking about how the “double wedding in Shetty house” rumours was fuelled, he says, “I actually have no clue, all of us have been very honest about everything and so it was disappointing that the media decided to write something that was not true. And again at the same time we have to understand that this is our life now and it happens.” 

Further talking about his usual reaction to such kind of rumours, the actor says, “It's not true so we laugh about it. We understand that such things are going to keep coming out about our careers or our personal life.”

Shetty was recently seen in the movie ‘Tadap’ along with actress Tara Sutaria. The movie is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Couples Ahan Shetty Love And Relationship Valentine's Day
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

'Doctor Strange 2' Trailer: Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme Fights Scarlett Witch As Professor X Debuts In MCU

'Doctor Strange 2' Trailer: Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme Fights Scarlett Witch As Professor X Debuts In MCU

Nikkhil Advani: Naive To Say That OTT Titles Are Not Driven By Numbers

Alia Bhatt Reveals Her Friends Believed She Was Too Young to Play Gangubai

Actor Rajesh Tailang's Directorial Is About Self-Discovery

Amaan And Ayaan Ali Bangash's Latest Release Was For A Cause

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?

Roots are photographed near the old village of Aceredo in northwestern Spain. Roofs emerging from the waters have become a common scene every summer at the Lindoso reservoir, in northwestern Spain. In especially dry years, parts of the old village of Aceredo, submerged three decades ago when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, would appear. But never before had the skeleton of the village emerged in its entirety, in the middle of the usually wet winter season.

The Rain In Spain Stays Away From The Plain

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay tribute to those who were killed in the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in Pulwama, at a memorial in Lethpora. 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack.

Shame and Sorrow

Valentine's Day balloons are displayed at a grocery store in Buffalo Grove, Ill.

Love Goes Around The World

Fashion models walk the runway at the NYFW Fall/Winter 2022 Sergio Hudson fashion show at Spring Studios in New York.

The Ramp In Spring