After 'KGF 2', Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon To Be Seen In 'Ghudchadi'

Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, who co-starred in a number of films and had several blockbusters together back in the '90s, are poised to reunite for the upcoming romantic comedy-drama 'Ghudhchadi.' The shooting of the film has begun today in Jaipur.

The teaser for the film, which features a peppy Punjabi tune in the backdrop, was released alongside the announcement. The latest montage also included the names of the film's leading actors and crew. Dutt shared the latest announcement on his official Instagram account and mentioned in the caption that he is all set to bring the laughter, drama with a fun-packed movie.

The iconic duo of the 90s, Dutt and Tandon will be seen in lead roles in the film. Alongside this duo, the film also features actors Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan in pivotal roles. T-Series and Keep Dreaming Pictures’ upcoming romantic comedy-drama 'Ghudhchadi' is directed by Binoy Gandhi.

The forthcoming film also marks the directorial debut of Gandhi and has been written by the director himself along with Deepak Kapur Bhardwaj. Ghudchadi has been said to be a rollercoaster ride full of fun, romance, and drama. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, and Binoy Gandhi.

In one of the recent posts, Dutt shared the first BTS image from the anticipated rom-com movie, where he can be seen doing a yoga pose.

Meanwhile, Dutt and Tandon will also be seen in the second instalment of 2018 hit Kannada film 'K.G.F: Chapter 1,' which stars Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Tamannaah, Anant Nag among others.