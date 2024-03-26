Adaa Khan Unspools Memories Of Her First Roza: 'It Was Time For Celebration'

Talking about special traditions, Adaa, who was a part of the show 'Amrit Manthan', said: "One of the most cherished traditions during Ramadan in my family is that we wake up in the morning, we eat sehri, offer prayer, go to work and the good thing about it is that the entire family does it together. Especially the prayers, we make sure to gather together. As much as possible we pray, we donate and everything. Being with your family is what matters the most. For Iftar, we visit a friend's or my aunt's home."