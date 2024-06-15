Art & Entertainment

Actress Naqiyah Haji Shares Special Bonding With Dad Ahead Of Father's Day

Ahead of Father's Day (June 16), actress Naqiyah Haji has shared how her father drops her at the sets every day and picks her up after the shoot, just to spend time with her.

Ahead of Fathers Day (June 16), actress Naqiyah Haji has shared how her father drops her at the sets every day and picks her up after the shoot, just to spend time with her.
Naqiyah Haji Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Ahead of Father's Day (June 16), actress Naqiyah Haji has shared how her father drops her at the sets every day and picks her up after the shoot, just to spend time with her.

Naqiyah, who currently plays the lead in the fantasy thriller drama 'Shaitani Rasmein', said: "My father is an incredible support to me. One piece of advice he has given to me is that I am my own competition and I should strive to better myself." "The most adorable part is that he drops me off at the sets every day and picks me up after the shoot, just to spend time with me and provide a sense of protection. I am truly lucky to have such a supportive father," she said.

"Throughout my school life, he never let me go for school picnics but always encouraged me to give my best in whatever I do. When I started shooting for 'Shaitani Rasmein', I was very nervous. I remember my father being there for me, calming me down, which helped me throughout my journey," added Naqiyah. The show also starring Vibhav Roy and Shefali Jariwala in key roles airs on Star Bharat.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: Kate Middleton Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow
  2. Throwback To PM Modi's Blog On Mulji, Journalist Who Inspired Amir Khan's Son's Now-Halted Movie
  3. Day In Pics: June 15, 2024
  4. Delhi: Protesters Booked For Trying To Enter Union Education Minister's Residence
  5. Recent Terror Incidents Desperate Attempt By Pak Handlers To Keep Shops Running: J-K DGP
Entertainment News
  1. Sara Ali Khan Drops Unseen Pic With 'Kedarnath' Co-Star Sushant Singh Rajput On Actor's 4th Death Anniversary
  2. Actress Naqiyah Haji Shares Special Bonding With Dad Ahead Of Father's Day
  3. TV Actor Pankit Thakker Reveals Horrific Experience During Reasi Terror Attack
  4. 'Bhairava Anthem': Prabhas And Diljit Dosanjh Team Up For 'Kalki 2898 AD's First Song
  5. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Hungary Face Switzerland In Euro 2024, Sumit Nagal Gears Up For Perugia Challengers SF
  2. Indian Men's Archery Team Hits Bullseye, Secures Top Seed In Final Olympic Qualifier
  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 Group 2 Guide: Teams, Schedule, Match Days, Venues - All You Need To Know
  4. Former Arsenal, Everton Striker Kevin Campbell Dies Aged 54
  5. Serbia Vs England, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship
World News
  1. Is Taylor Swift Blocking Charli XCX From The Top Spot? See Why People Think So!
  2. Kate Middleton Attends 'Trooping The Colour', First Public Event Since Cancer Diagnosis | All You Need To Know
  3. Peter Pellegrini, A Close Ally Of The Populist Prime Minister, Is Sworn In As Slovakia's President
  4. Emergency Crews Rescue 28 People Trapped On Upside-Down Ride At Oregon Amusement Park
  5. Visit These Historical Places To Experience The True Essence Of Juneteenth
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Hungary Face Switzerland In Euro 2024, Sumit Nagal Gears Up For Perugia Challengers SF
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: Kate Middleton Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow