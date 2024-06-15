Actress Naqiyah Haji Shares Special Bonding With Dad Ahead Of Father's Day

Naqiyah, who currently plays the lead in the fantasy thriller drama 'Shaitani Rasmein', said: "My father is an incredible support to me. One piece of advice he has given to me is that I am my own competition and I should strive to better myself." "The most adorable part is that he drops me off at the sets every day and picks me up after the shoot, just to spend time with me and provide a sense of protection. I am truly lucky to have such a supportive father," she said.