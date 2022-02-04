Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Actress Jaya Prada's Mother Passes Away

Veteran actress Jaya Prada's mother, Neelaveni, passes away today due to age related health issues. The actress' mother died aged 81.

Jaya Prada

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 10:51 am

Veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Prada's mother, Neelaveni passed away on February 1 at the age of 81. The actress' mother was unwell due to age related illnesses.

Neelaveni Prada, the mother of veteran performer and BJP MP Jaya Prada, died on February 1 in Hyderabad. She was 81 years old, according to reports. Prada's mother had been battling serious health issues for quite some time. She passed away in a private hospital. According to sources, Jaya Prada's mother's health was in grave danger. Prada, who was in Delhi for work, came to Hyderabad to perform her mother's final rites after learning of her death.

According to an ETimes story, Prada was quite close to her mother. She even acknowledged her for her success in the movie industry. Her mother influenced her decision to pursue a career in the profession. Prada was trained in several creative forms by her mother after completing her elementary schooling in Rajamundry in the Telugu medium, and she eventually entered the film industry.

'Anthuleni Katha', 'Seeta Kalyanam', 'Yamagola', 'Sanaadi Appanna', 'Siri Siri Muvva', 'Sargam', 'Kaamchor', 'Sharaabi', 'Sanjoq', 'Aaj Ka Arjun', 'Habba', 'Pranayam', 'Ee Bandhana', 'Devadoothan', and 'Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna' are just a few of her famous movies. She has received numerous awards as well.

Prada entered politics after attaining fame in Bollywood and the South Indian film industry. She was at the pinnacle of her career when she entered politics at the age of 32 in 1994, after being approached by NT Rama Rao, the Telugu Desam Party's founder. In 1996, she was elected to the Rajya Sabha from the state of Andhra Pradesh.

