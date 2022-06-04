Malayalam actor and father-in-law of director Yogaraj Bhat, Sathya Ummathal passed away due to a heart attack on June 3 afternoon in Bengaluru. He was 76 years old.

According to Times of India, Ummathal debuted with ‘Lifeu Ishtene’ and acted in over 25 movies in his career including ‘Jayamanna Maga’, ‘Kendasampige’, ‘Kaddipudi’, ‘Act 1978’, and many more. His last rites will take place on June 4 in Bengaluru itself. The mortal remains of the actor are kept for public viewing at Bhat’s residence.

Recalling is association with Ummathal, Bhat wrote on his Facebook,“Such an easy going, cool-jolly dude.. Sathya Ummathal uncle, Thank you for your love and support”. Many of the members from Sandalwood have expressed their grief and condolences for Ummathal. He has shared screen with lead actors like Shivarajkumar and Ganesh.

Unfortunately, on June 2, another actor, Uday Huttinagada, also passed away at his residence in Rajajinagar.