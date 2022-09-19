Monday, Sep 19, 2022
Abhishek Bajaj: For Tamannah Bhatia’s ‘Babli Bouncer’, I Had To Go Through Physical And Mental Transformation

Abhishek Bajaj impresses with his physical transformation for Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Babli Bouncer’. He was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor starrer ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’.

Abhishek Bajaj
Abhishek Bajaj Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Sep 2022 7:21 pm

Abhishek Bajaj has had quite a gradual growth in showbiz. From starting with a TV show to doing supporting roles in films, the actor did it all. Now, he is all set to make his foray as a leading man this month with Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘Babli Bouncer’. The film sees him paired opposite the titular character played by Tamannaah Bhatia, and he has already won many hearts with his glimpse in the film’s trailer.

But apart from his acting growth, the actor has shown a lot of physical transformation for his role in the film as well. While mostly actors getting into shape for their roles and bulking up is talked about, here Bajaj had to shed some kilos. The actor usually leads a very fit and healthy lifestyle and maintains a ripped physique which is quite visible on his social media as well. But here, he had to give that up.

Bajaj’s last project was ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, where he played a bodybuilder thus, he had to maintain that physique, but here in ‘Babli Bouncer’, he plays a software engineer, thus he had to lose some muscle for it. For ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, he had to go on a no-sugar diet to make his six-pack abs and look muscular for a bodybuilder, but soon after he had to shed that weight to look like a chocolate boy next door in ‘Babli Bouncer’.

Talking about the same, Bajaj says, “For this role of Viraj in ‘Babli Bouncer’ I had to go through a physical and mental transformation, both. Physically I was supposed to look like a software engineer who is very mature, calm and composed. So, I cannot look like a fitness champion who has six-pack abs, who is so ripped that he has a sharp jawline. So, I tried to cut down on a lot of muscle while maintaining the same weight. Cutting down on weight is easy, but cutting down on muscle and maintaining the same weight was tough for me. I had to rework my diet for the same.”

“Mentally as well, as a person, I am very outgoing and full of energy. But this guy is very calm and composed. So, I had to control all that energy. So, I really had to calm myself down. Also, for the prep, I spoke to a lot of my friends from the IT industry and got to know how they behave and how they talk, etc. So that I could incorporate all of that into my character,” adds Bajaj.

‘Babli Bouncer’ is set to release on September 23 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Bollywood Actor Actor/Actress Film Actor Indian Actor Babli Bouncer Bollywood Actress Film Actress Indian Actress Abhishek Bajaj Tamannaah Bhatia Madhur Bhandarkar Mumbai Bombay India
