Aamir Khan Has His Fanboy Moment With Neetu Kapoor On The Sets Of 'Dance Deewane Juniors'

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan said that he is a huge fan of Neetu Kapoor on the sets of 'Dance Deewane Juniors.' He appeared for the finale episode of the show to promote his film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

He also mentioned that since his uncle, Nasir Hussain, directed her first film, 'Yaadon Ki Baraat,' he became her fan and feels blessed to share the stage with Kapoor.

"Neetuji's first film 'Yaadon Ki Baraat' was directed by my chacha, and since then, I have been a big fan of her," he said.

It was interesting to watch Khan dancing with Kapoor on 'Aati Kya Khandala,' from his 1998 movie 'Ghulam.'

He added: "Today, I feel blessed that I have the opportunity to share the same stage with you as I have been an admirer of your work since the inception of your career."

Moreover, Khan enjoyed looking at the kids performing on his famous tracks, and he, in fact, shook his legs with the contestants and their mentors to 'Dhinka Chika.'

Khan also played a game with the host Karan Kundrra and had fun banter with him and Tejasswi Prakash. He played a game, 'Who knows Tejasswi better' with Kundrra and her 'Naagin' co-star Simba Nagpal.

The show was judged by Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and choreographer and dancer Marzi Pestonji and hosted by Kundrra. Aditya Vinod Patil was declared the winner of the dance reality show.

It aired on Colors.

[With Inputs from IANS]