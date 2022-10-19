Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
‘Uunchai’ Actor Anupam Kher Recalls Meeting Sooraj Barjatya on 'Saraansh' Set: He Used To Sit In One Corner

Sooraj Barjatya is returning to the big screen seven years after his last directorial ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’

Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Oct 2022 7:25 am

Actor Anupam Kher, who will be seen sharing the screen with veteran megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa in the upcoming film ‘Uunchai’, recalled his first interaction with the film’s director Sooraj Barjatya.

While talking to the media during the film’s trailer launch on Tuesday, the actor said, “I remember during ‘Saraansh’ Sooraj was the 5th assistant director. He used to sit in one corner as nobody used to give him much work on the sets. I walked upto him and engaged him with a few on-set tasks. Later, both of us went on to collaborate on blockbuster films such as ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’, ‘Vivah’ and ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'”, he says.

Sooraj Barjatya is returning to the big screen seven years after his last directorial ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, which starred Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in a dual role alongside Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

‘Uunchai’ tells the story of friendship, peppered with elements of adventure, drama and a road trip. The film will release in theatres on November 11. Neena Gupta and Sarika also play an important role in the film along with Parineeti Chopra who is the youngest among them. She plays a mountaineering trainer who is all set to lead this team of ‘oldies’ to conquer the highest peak where they can “turn into ice” in minutes.

The trailer shows how a bunch of four friends including Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Danny Denzongpa are still discussing the idea of submitting Mt Everest but before they can even come to a conclusion, Danny dies of old age.

Now, the other friends decide to fulffil Danny's wish by immersing his ashes at Mt Everest. The trailer ends with Kishore Kumar's Yeh Jeevan Hai playing in the background as they finally fulfill their ambition.

