Director Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Kashmir Files' has been ringing the box office registers and has surprised not just the trade but also the film industry. The movie, which was released in theatres on March 11, has entered the ₹200 club, making it the biggest grosser in the post-pandemic era! The film is all set to make waves on OTT as well and can be watched on OTT platform Zee 5.



The movie features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Puneet Issar and Prakash Belawadi in pivotal roles.

According to a report in FilmiBeat, the movie's digital rights are owned by OTT giant ZEE5. The movie, which is currently running successfully in theatres currently, will start streaming on the OTT platform around the third week of April.

The film’s story seeks to showcase in great detail the atrocities faced by the Kashmiri pandits in 1990. Unapologetic in its approach, the movie has been appreciated all over and has managed to get garner a lot of critical appreciation for its incredible performances. In fact, the film has been made tax free in many states such as Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

The film’s storyline has sparked off a lot of debates on social media as well with a certain section of society not agreeing to the authenticity of what has been shown. Regardless, the film continues to reap gold at the box office.



Others from the fraternity are also supporting the film. Aamir Khan, who was speaking at a press conference recently, spoke about how it was absolutely integral for every Indian to take out the time to watch ‘The Kashmir Files’. “This film has touched the emotions of all people who believe in humanity and that's what is wonderful. I will definitely watch the film and I am so happy to see that the film is successful. I feel this is the time in India which was sad, people should look at carefully and remember,” he had said.

