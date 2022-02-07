'Thandi Hawayein' And Six Other Songs By SD Burman And Lata Mangeshkar That Created Magic

The late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who worked in the music industry for nearly 80 years, died on February 6 in Mumbai while undergoing treatment. The three time winner of the national film also won two Filmfare's, Bharat Ratna as well as Dadasaheb Phalke Award in the year 1987. The late singer has worked with a number of well-known and celebrated music directors, including Sachin Dev Burman. "Give me a harmonium, give me Lata, and I'll make music," SD Burman was often quoted saying. Their songs worked wonders on screen, and her first mega hit song with SD Burman, 'Thandi hawayein' for 'Naujawan,' was released in 1951.

'Piya Tose Naina Lage Re'

'Piya Tose Naina Lage Re' is a beautiful song from Dev Anand, Waheeda Rehman, Anwar Hussain, and Kishore Sahu's film ‘Guide’. It was written and composed by S D Burman and sung by Lata Mangeshkar. Planet Bollywood ranked the soundtrack 11th on their list of the 100 Greatest Bollywood Soundtracks.

‘Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tammana’

The film ‘Guide's song 'Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai' was released in 1964. Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman star in the video. Shailendra wrote the lyrics for the song, which Lata Mangeshkar sang. S. D. Burman composed the soundtrack for the film. It is during the song ‘ Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai’ that the hero and heroine become companions for life.

‘Rangeela Re’

Lata Mangeshkar sang 'Rangeela Re' in the film ‘Prem Pujari’ which was released in 1970. Lyricist Neeraj wrote the song, and Sachin Dev Burman composed the music. Dev Anand and Waheeda Rahman star in this film as well as the melodious song.

‘Hothon Pe Aisi Baat’

The Hindi song 'Hothon Mein Aisi Baat' is from the 1967 film 'Jewel Thief.' Bhupinder Singh and Lata Mangeshkar are the singers. Majrooh Sultanpuri wrote the lyrics and Sachin Dev Burman is the music director and he also composed the music. Dev Anand, Vyjayanthimala, Ashok Kumar, and Tanuja star in 'Hothon Mein Aisi Baat.'

‘Thandi Hawayein’

Lata Mangeshkar and S. D. Burman sang the ‘Thandi Hawayein’ Song. ‘Thandi Hawayein’ was released in 1951 as part of the album ‘Naujawan’. Premnath, Nalini Jaywant, Yashodhara Katju, Kamal Mehra, Zeb Qureshi, Cuckoo, S N Banerjee, and Nandini star in the movie. The song is picturised on Premnath and Nalini Jaywant.

‘Likha Hai Teri Aankhon Mai’

‘Likha Hai Teri Aankhon Mein’ song from the movie ‘Teen Deviyan’ was released in 1965. Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar were the singers of the song. Majrooh Sultanpuri wrote the lyrics. Sachin Dev Burman composes the music. Dev Anand and Nanda featured in this beautiful song.

‘Mera Gora Ang Lei le’

'Mora Gora Ang Lei Le' is a playful song by Gulzar that was featured in the film Bandini (1963). It was Gulzar's very first piece of music. The black and white song features Nutan and is still a evergreen song.