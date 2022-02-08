Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022
'Ted Lasso' Actor Hannah Waddingham Pays Homage To Lata Mangeshkar

Hannah Waddingham, best known for her Emmy Award-winning performance in 'Ted Lasso,' has paid tribute to iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died on Sunday.

Hannah Waddingham and Lata Mangeshkar Instagram

Updated: 08 Feb 2022 2:39 pm

Late singer Lata Mangeshkar's reputation and popularity extended beyond India. Across the course of her nearly eight-decade career, the singer gained followers all over the world. Many overseas fans paid tribute to the renowned singer after her passing on Sunday. Hannah Waddingham, well known for her part in 'Ted Lasso' and 'Sex Education' is among them.

Waddingham took to Twitter on Monday to pay tribute to the late artist. "Rest in peace #LataMangeshkar. The original, magical, beautiful Bollywood songbird." She also included a love and prayer hands emoji.

Waddingham's post drew praise from her desi admirers, who were glad to see a Western actor taking note of Mangeshkar's passing. "My respect for you just grew, dear Hannah. As an Indian it means a lot that others are acknowledging this GOAT," wrote one fan in response to Hannah's tweet. Another replied, "I heart you for this tweet. Not many actors and actresses in the Western Hemisphere knew what a legend #LataMangeshkar was to Bollywood."

The 47-year-old actress has a lengthy history in cinema and television, having appeared in films such as Les Misérables, Krypton, and Game of Thrones as Septa Unella. Her most well-known role, however, was as Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso, for which she received a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2021.

Lata Mangeshkar died of post-Covid complications at the age of 92. On Saturday night, she experienced multiple organ failure. Last month, she was taken to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia.

The singer was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai's Shivaji Park. Her burial was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in addition to various Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor.

