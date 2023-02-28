Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
'Shiksha Mandal' Actor Sandeep Goyat Shifts Gears, Plays Grey Character In 'InCar'

'Shiksha Mandal' Actor Sandeep Goyat Shifts Gears, Plays Grey Character In 'InCar'

Sandeep Goyat was previously seen in 'Akhada' as a lead and in 'Shiksha Mandal' as DSP Vikram Dangi and in many more. He will be now seen playing a grey character in upcoming multilingual film 'InCar'.

Sandeep Goyat
Sandeep Goyat IANS

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 11:09 pm

Talking about his character, he says: "The Role of Yash is a complete different personality from Sandeep Goyat. Yash is very confused, layered with a very complex role, who usually does things under peer pressure. This character was extremely challenging for me. However, I have put all my efforts to make it relatable to the audience."

He further adds: "I have played many other characters but 'Incar' has given me an opportunity to showcase my talent by playing something different."

Directed and written by Harsh Warrdhan, presented by Inbox Pictures and produced by Anjum Qureshi and Sajid Qureshi, the film is all set to release in theatres on March 3 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

