'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' Star Satish Shah Puts Pic With Flag, Gets Schooled By Netizens

Veteran film and television actor Satish Shah recently shared a picture of himself on his social media where he can be seen holding the Indian flag. However, his claim is what has led to the Internet users providing him with fact-checks.

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 1:15 am

Veteran film and television actor Satish Shah recently shared a picture of himself on his social media where he can be seen holding the Indian flag. However, his claim is what has led to the Internet users providing him with fact-checks.

The actor said that the flag in the picture is the one that his mother got during the Quit India Movement in 1942.

The netizens took no time to correct the actor and mentioned that the national flag did not exist in this form in 1942. "Who will tell him, this flag didn't exist, in this form, in 1942?" a user wrote.

"A little bit of research & due diligence would have saved you the embarrassment of being proven wrong," another user said.

One user simply wrote, "Indrawadhan" reminding people of Maya Sarabhai from 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' where Satish co-starred with Ratna Pathak Shah.

The earlier version of the flag used to have a charkha symbol in the middle instead of the Ashok Chakra. A few days before India became Independent on August 15, 1947, a modified version of the Swaraj flag was chosen.

