Friday, Mar 11, 2022
'Radhe Shyam' Actress Pooja Hegde Opens Up On Her Transformation Into Prerana

Actress Pooja Hegde shared a post on Instagram, thanking the crew team for the incredible transformation into Prerana.

Pooja Hegde Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Mar 2022 1:48 pm

Actress Pooja Hegde in 'Radhe Shyam' is playing the role of Prerana in this periodic drama. On March 10, she shared a lengthy post with a BTS picture from the sets and also thanked one and all for taking care of her during the filming process. It’s one of the most talked-about Tollywood projects now. Fans were waiting for March 11 to watch this mysterious love story about love destiny. 

The post read, “To my beautiful team (the ones in this photo and the ones not). On the eve of the release, I just wanna say thank you for bringing your positive energy on sets every day. For supporting me through this challenging film by constantly giving me strength on days I couldn’t push myself anymore. You have been my strength, my witness, the reason for my laughter, and my power. Thank you for taking care of me.Whatever the result of the film may be, know that I am grateful for all that you have done for me in the course of this film. Thank you for being you.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Radhe Shyam directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, this science fiction flick marks the first collaboration between the director and the actor Prabhas. Hegde will be seen in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' co-starring Salman Khan, movie will release in 2023.

