Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

‘Plan A Plan B’ Trailer: Riteish Deshmukh And Tamannaah Bhatia’s Quirky Romcom Looks Interesting

‘Plan A Plan B’, produced by Funk Your Blues Entertainment Pvt Ltd and India Stories Media & Entertainment Pvt Ltd and directed by Shashanka Ghosh, promises to be a funky romcom. Check out the trailer right here.

A Still From 'Plan A Plan B'
A Still From 'Plan A Plan B' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Sep 2022 2:45 pm

What happens when the woman who makes couples match, falls for the man who handles their divorces? Can opposites attract? Netflix brings us a fun filled ride with Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia as they dropped the trailer of their upcoming romantic comedy ‘Plan A Plan B’. With marriages, divorces, swipe rights and everything in between, this rom-com is here to give you all the feels.

Talking about the making of the film, Shashanka Ghosh remarked, “In life plans get made. Then something happens and the best-laid plans go haywire- and that's exactly how this unique story came to life. The script came to me from the writer Rajat Arora, and the moment I read it, I was instantly excited to work on this theme. Making ‘Plan A Plan B’ with Riteish, Tamannaah and Poonam Ji has been such a fun experience and their infectious energy and chemistry has translated in every shot of the film. This film is a sweet romantic comedy that is lighthearted and fun and we hope Netflix audiences will enjoy it.”

Speaking about his experience of writing the film, Rajat Arora said, “‘Plan A Plan B’ is a quirky romance that will win your hearts. It is the classic story about ‘do opposites attract’ but is depicted in a spirited new way that we hope will be a solid entertainer. Shashanka’s direction has brought a vivacious energy into the script and it has been a great journey making the film."

Tamannaah Bhatia, playing the role of a matchmaker said, "This movie has been a wild ride. Whether it is working with Netflix, the entire cast, or being directed by Shashanka sir, ‘Plan A Plan B’ has been a memorable journey. It is a dynamic movie that will appeal to every type of audience and I can’t wait for its launch on Netflix!”

Speaking about his experience, Riteish Deshmukh added, “I have always had a soft corner for the comedy genre and ‘Plan A Plan B’ was yet another memorable experience for me. It is important to work with a team that approaches this genre with a twist and makes it refreshing for the audiences and Plan A Plan B has definitely been one such project for me. We have made this film with a lot of love and we cannot wait for Netflix viewers around the world to enjoy it with us!”

‘Plan A Plan B’ is all set to release on Netflix on September 30.

Related stories

‘Babli Bouncer’ Trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia Is A ‘Desi Pehalwan’ Turned Female Bouncer In This Madhur Bhandarkar Film

Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia-Starrer 'Plan A Plan B' Teaser Promises A Fun Ride

Man Throws Footwear At 'Baahubali' Actress Tamannaah, Says Frustrated Over Her Recent Films

Tags

Art & Entertainment Plan A Plan B Bollywood Bollywood Actor Bollywood Actress Actor/Actress Film Actor Film Actress Indian Actress Indian Actor Netflix Netflix India Trailer Release Movie Trailer Riteish Deshmukh Tamannaah Bhatia Poonam Dhillon Shashanka Ghosh Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

BPL 2022: Chattogram Challengers Aim To Return Back To Winning Ways Vs Minister Group Dhaka

BPL 2022: Chattogram Challengers Aim To Return Back To Winning Ways Vs Minister Group Dhaka

Rajapaksa Dedicates Asia Cup To Countrymen

Rajapaksa Dedicates Asia Cup To Countrymen