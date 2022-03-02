Pathan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan Announces Return To The Big Screen On January 25

Following much anticipation, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan released a dramatic 'Pathaan' teaser on Wednesday, starring John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, and the star himself. SRK also said that the film would be released on January 25, 2023 (Republic Day Week).

'Pathaan,' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, is perhaps one of the most eagerly anticipated films to hit theatres since the pandemic.

The teaser begins with John Abraham standing amid mountains and hills on what appears to be a helipad, introducing Shah Rukh's 'Pathan.'

As the camera pans, Abraham speaks about a man, adding, “In our country, we keep our name in respect to our religion or caste, but he had none of the options.”The screen then switches to Padukone, who appears to be watching a war scene, with explosions and helicopters falling in the background. “He didn’t even have anyone to keep his name, and the only thing he had is this one country- India,” Padukone says.

Then arrives SRK in a bright backdrop, he says, “ So, he considered India as his religion (Dharma), and protecting the country his work (Karma). The ones who don’t have a name, have their name with the country’s name. How and why this name was monikered, to know this all, you will have to wait a little. We will meet soon to Pathan.”

Taking to the captions, SRK wrote, “ I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023.Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you.”

Yash Raj Films announced the release date of this high-octane spy thriller, helmed by Siddharth Anand, as Wednesday, January 25, 2023 (Republic Day Week), via a specially shot date announcement video that contains no film footage.

The video, which has gone viral today, provides a peek of SRK's much-discussed 'Pathaan' makeover, piquing the curiosity of his fans who are eager to witness his new avatar. Siddharth Anand directed the announcement video, which also announced that the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The post went viral as soon as it hit the photo sharing platform, with thousands of fans applauding the megastar on his comeback after 'Zero.'

They also praised SRK for the dramatic teaser for 'Pathaan.'