Versatile Actor Sushil Pandey is excited about the second season of political-drama series ‘Maharani’, for which the actor is currently shooting in Madhya Pradesh for. “We are shooting right now in different locations of Hoshangabad and Bhopal. Hope the season will be loved by the audience even more," Pandey tells us who will reprise his role of Kunwar Sena, a private army led by the upper-class individuals to oppresses the backward class in the state of Bihar.

“Kunwar Singh, is commander of Veer Sena in Bihar, (whose sole purpose is to)to fight, kill and dominate over the backward classes socially. He is a person who truly believes and supports casteism, discrimination and has no tolerance for the backward classes, treating them as untouchables,” he says.

"It's like my home coming. Subhash sir is like my brother, dear friend and mentor. So, it’s a really good feeling and I enjoy working with him," he adds.

The show stars Huma Qureshi in the lead role, with whom Pandey has worked with previously in the comedy film ‘Jolly LLB’. The show also stars Soham Shah and Amit Sial in pivotal roles.

“I have worked with Huma before in season 1 and 'Jolly LLB 2', so I'm really happy and excited. Also, with all the co actors of 'Maharani', we are really enjoying being on set. Soham Shah become now a very good friend. He is so humble and earthly. It's really nice talking to him. Amit is very good friend since long so we both enjoy pulling each other's leg and prank all the time for fun," says Pandey, who has been part of several shows on the OTT platforms.

Most recently, Pandey was seen in the medical drama-thriller web series ‘Human’. He is best known for his work in ‘Phas Gaye Re Obama’, ‘Article 15’, ‘Super 30’, ‘Jolly LLB 1 and 2’, ‘Jab We Met’ , ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbai’ and ‘Inside Edge 3’ among others.

"I think when any actor prepares for the part, they take different kind of methods or ways. But, the most important which I believe is how truthful I'm for that particular character and situation. I feel really blessed that I'm part of some very good stories which I have done. Of course, it took some time but I'm getting good stories and good part, so I'm really overwhelmed," he says.