'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Gori Nagori said that she loved the host and called him 'mamu' during her interview with 'Lehren TV'. Gori, who recently got evicted from the show, talked about the host Salman Khan and expressed her admiration for him.
'I love you, mamu', says Gori Nagori to Salman as she exits 'Bigg Boss 16' 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Gori Nagori said that she loved the host and called him 'mamu' during her interview with 'Lehren TV'. Gori, who recently got evicted from the show, talked about the host Salman Khan and expressed her admiration for him.
Has secularism ever fulfilled its mandate in India or was it always sent askew by communal politics?
Caught between a deeply religious citizenry and a religion-driven polity, secularism is facing threat both as an ideal and as a practice
Indian secularism has had a chequered history where political expediency means trading off secular ideals for power
Right wing forces are marching centre stage across the world in a worrying development
Secularism, in modern terms, means mostly the separation between religion and state, but it has been interpreted differently across the world
'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Gori Nagori said that she loved the host and called him 'mamu' during her interview with 'Lehren TV'. Gori, who recently got evicted from the show, talked about the host Salman Khan and expressed her admiration for him.
Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.Check our Plans