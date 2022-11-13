Sunday, Nov 13, 2022
'I Love You, Mamu', Says Gori Nagori To Salman As She Exits 'Bigg Boss 16'

Gori Nagori, Archana Gautam
Gori Nagori, Archana Gautam Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Nov 2022 1:49 pm

'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Gori Nagori said that she loved the host and called him 'mamu' during her interview with 'Lehren TV'. Gori, who recently got evicted from the show, talked about the host Salman Khan and expressed her admiration for him.

 
She said: "I love you" - and she laughed and added: "mamu".
 
Later, she also revealed three names with whom she would want to keep in touch even after coming out of the Bigg Boss house: "Abdu(Rozik), Soundarya (Sharma), and Archana(Gautam)."
 
Gori also said that after coming out of Bigg Boss' house, she is not missing everyone: "I want to forget everyone," she said, and added: "Will talk to Soundarya."
 
During the Weekend Ka Vaar, the host tricked the housemates and all the contestants thought that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will exit the house but later he revealed that Gori is evicted because of less number of votes from the audience.
 
Salman also called her 'Haryana ki Shakira'.
 
'Bigg Boss 16' airs on Colors.

Gori Nagori
