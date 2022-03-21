‘Delhi Crime’ To ‘Abhay’ To ‘Special Ops’ – Top 5 OTT Cop Show That Are A Must Watch

The Hindi OTT platforms are filled with brave and skilled cops' stories. If one loves edgy thrillers, skilled cop stories, and an investigation to identify the mastermind thrill then, OTT has a gamut of shows that are a definite must watch. One of the best genres is cop shows.

Here are some OTT cop shows which are loved by one and all.

‘Special Ops’

‘Special Ops’ streaming on Disney+ Hotstar is an intense and snappy plot, Neeraj Pandey's Special OPS made quite an impression on the spectators. Himmat Singh, played by Kay Kay Menon, is in charge of a task group that is looking for the mastermind behind multiple terrorist acts in India. The show not only focuses on Neeraj Pandey's professional but personal life too and how he tries to manage both. The series is directed by Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair featuring talented cast like Vinay Pathak, Karan Tacker, Vipul Gupta, Muzamil Ibrahim, Sana Khan, Meher Vij, Saiyami Kher, Divya Dutta, Revathi Pillai, Sajjad Delafrooz.

‘Sacred Games’

‘Sacred Games’, starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was the first Netflix Indian original directed by Anurag Kashyap, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Vikramaditya Motwane, and it went on to become one of the most successful Indian originals to date. When police officer Sartaj Singh receives an anonymous tip concerning the whereabouts of fugitive gang boss Ganesh Gaitonde, he launches an investigation to apprehend him. After being removed from the case, he conducts an independent study to save the city.

‘Abhay’

Zee5 Original series Abhay starring Kunal Kemmu has built their franchise with a total of 2 seasons. Abhay is now all set to release season 3 in the coming month. Kunal will return in the forthcoming season as the motivated cop Abhay Pratap Singh, who faces numerous new unknown threats while attempting to juggle his professional and personal lives. This new season is meant to be darker and edgier. This time around, the crime thriller is bigger, bolder, and even more brutal. Abhay S3 is directed by Ken Ghosh. It stars Kunal Kemmu, Asha Negi, and Nidhi Singh in returning characters, as well as Vijay Raaz, Rahul Dev, Vidya Malvade, Tanuj Virwani, and Divya Agarwal in new ones. The show's third season premieres on April 8, 2022, on Zee5.

‘Delhi Crime’

‘Delhi Crime’ is a gut-wrenching thriller based on the 2012 Delhi gang-rape incident. Richie Mehta, an Indian-Canadian director, directed the season 1 seven-part Netflix Original Series, and season 2 directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, Tanuj Chopra. The series bagged the best drama series at the Emmy Awards on an international level. With a cast like Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, the second season has some new entries from Anurag Arora, Yashaswini Dayama, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Gopal Dutt to Denzil Smith.

‘Bhaukaal’

Naveen Sikhera, an honest and ethical SSP, is on a quest to rid the city of crime. However, corruption, a breakdown in law and order, and the influence of local goons and criminals all pose obstacles in his path. The premise of the crime series directed by Jatin Wagle starring Mohit Raina, Abhimanyu Singh, Bidita Bag, and Sunny Hinduja, is how he strives to overcome all hurdles and restore calm in the city, the series is currently streaming on MX Player.