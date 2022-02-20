Sunday, Feb 20, 2022
'Chicago Justice' Actress Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead

Lindsey Pearlman, a well-known Hollywood actress, died on Friday. The reason of her death, as well as the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, are being investigated.

Updated: 20 Feb 2022 2:25 pm

Actress Lindsey Erin Pearlman, who featured in General Hospital, American Housewife, and other series, was discovered dead in Los Angeles days after she went missing, according to investigators.

Pearlman, 43, was last seen about noon last Sunday, according to ABC 7. Investigators have asked for the public's aid in finding her. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, her corpse was discovered Friday morning after detectives responded to a report for a death investigation in a Hollywood residential neighbourhood.

The deceased person was eventually identified as Pearlman by the LA County coroner's office. The reason of her death, as well as the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, are being investigated.

Her husband, Vance Smith, said on Instagram: “The police found Lindsey. She’s gone. I’m broken. I will share more later, but I wanted to thank you to everyone for their love and efforts and ask you to respect the privacy of her family at this time.”

Savannah Pearlman, Lindsey Pearlman's cousin, had earlier taken to Twitter, appealing for aid in finding Lindsey Pearlman. She tweeted, “LA people, my cousin - Lindsey Pearlman - is missing. Her phone last pinged on Sunset blvd. My uncle is offering a reward that leads to finding her, please keep your eyes open. #MissingPerson #LA.”

Filmmaker Lynn Chen shared a picture of Pearlman with a dog and a cat on Twitter and wrote, “This is how I will remember Lindsey Pearlman. Effortlessly beautiful and talented. Hilarious. Compassionate. Unapologetic. She lit up every room. She listened intently on stage and off. She so loved animals. I am sorry to her family and all the communities who deeply adored her.”

According to a profile on her own website, Pearlman appeared in the TV adaptations of 'The Purge' and 'Chicago Justice.' She also had a lot of theatre experience in Chicago, where she grew up.

