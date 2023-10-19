‘Bigg Boss 17’: 5 Reasons Why Rinku Dhawan Will Do Dhamaal This Season Of Salman Khan’s Show

‘Bigg Boss 17’ has started with a huge bang and has some of the biggest names on board. One such celebrity is Rinku Dhawan! A huge name in television, Rinku has been seen in shows such as ‘Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki’ and ‘Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha’, and has a huge fan base.

Here is why we cannot wait to see her in action in the Bigg Boss house:

Speaks Her Mind

Well, the introduction episode, especially her interaction with superstar host Salman Khan was enough to show us that she won’t mince her words. And that’s what we love to see in the house, a strong player who is not scared to speak her mind.

Won’t Fight If Not Required

While fights are a part of Bigg Boss, fights just for the sake of drama are annoying. Rinku, thanks to her maturity and experience seems to be very balanced.

Bindass

Rinku, while talking to Salman Khan, spoke about how she never takes tension. She is quite bindass and would be a treat to watch in the show.

Goes That Extra Mile

Rinku will surely not be someone who would just sit and enjoy her time in ‘Bigg Boss’. In her shows, she has often proved herself and leaves no stone unturned to perform well. She has even shaved her head for a role.

Maturity

Every year in ‘Bigg Boss’, someone is brought in who has the potential to help and guide everyone. And this year, that person seems to be Rinku. She seems to be level-headed and someone who will be there for everyone yet will stand up for herself when required.