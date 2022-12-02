‘Bigg Boss 16’: Did You Know Sumbul Touqeer Worked In Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Article 15’?

While many in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house have often shown off their achievements and projects that they have done to get this far, Sumbul Touqeer is not one of them. The actress, who is most known for her show ‘Imlie’, actually made her acting debut with Ayushmann Khurrana in his film ‘Article 15’.

In the film, she played the role of Amli, one that was integral to the story. Although it was a short role, it was a turning point in the story and Sumbul Touqeer was clearly outstanding in her performance. In fact, it is said that Ayushmann Khurrana personally went up to Sumbul Touqeer’s father and congratulated him on his daughter doing so well. In one of her earlier interviews, the actress also spoke about her experience of acting with Ayushmann Khurrana. In fact, she even posted pictures with the cast of the film on social media.

While Sumbul Touqeer could have rubbed this achievement in the other contestants’ faces, she chooses not to do that and continues to maintain an elegant front. Every day, we see an ever-evolving Sumbul Touqeer, ready to take on the day’s challenges. It is safe to say that if there is anyone who is being absolutely herself in the house, it is no one other than Sumbul Touqeer. Unapologetic about how she is, she stands up confidently for all her actions, defeating every struggle that comes her way in 'Bigg Boss 16'.